202
Home » Latest News » Entrepreneur Of The Year®…

Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Health Category Winner: Tommy Duncan, Trusted Health Plans

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2019 6:00 am 06/14/2019 06:00am
Share

Health Category Winner: Tommy Duncan, Trusted Health Plans

Trusted Health Plans is a fully licensed health maintenance organization operating NCQA- and URAC- accredited organizations in the District of Columbia and Southeastern Michigan. Trusted is dedicated to improving the health status of its members through a variety of proven approaches, as well as the introduction of innovative programs to benefit members’ health.

Health Category Finalists

Juan Pablo Segura, Babyscripts

Babyscripts is a virtual care platform for obstetrics powered by mobile apps and internet-connected remote monitoring devices that allows health care providers to deliver a new model of prenatal care. The Babyscripts platform is powered by a suite of mobile apps that drive enhanced patient engagement and increased data collection, internet-connected devices for remote monitoring and a host of population health tools to give providers access to patient data in real time, enabling remote point-of-care decision-making.

Nick…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!