Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Health Category Winner: Tommy Duncan, Trusted Health Plans

Health Category Winner: Tommy Duncan, Trusted Health Plans Trusted Health Plans is a fully licensed health maintenance organization operating NCQA- and URAC- accredited organizations in the District of Columbia and Southeastern Michigan. Trusted is dedicated…

Trusted Health Plans is a fully licensed health maintenance organization operating NCQA- and URAC- accredited organizations in the District of Columbia and Southeastern Michigan. Trusted is dedicated to improving the health status of its members through a variety of proven approaches, as well as the introduction of innovative programs to benefit members’ health.

Health Category Finalists

Juan Pablo Segura, Babyscripts

Babyscripts is a virtual care platform for obstetrics powered by mobile apps and internet-connected remote monitoring devices that allows health care providers to deliver a new model of prenatal care. The Babyscripts platform is powered by a suite of mobile apps that drive enhanced patient engagement and increased data collection, internet-connected devices for remote monitoring and a host of population health tools to give providers access to patient data in real time, enabling remote point-of-care decision-making.

Nick…