Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Government Contracting Category Winner: Doug Duenkel and Bob Eisiminger, Knight Point Systems

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2019 6:00 am 06/14/2019 06:00am
Government Contracting Category Winner: Doug Duenkel and Bob Eisiminger, Knight Point Systems

Knight Point Systems (KPS), a service-disabled-veteran-owned business, provides IT services and solutions to federal and commercial clients that include program management, cybersecurity, cloud computing, application development, infrastructure services and service desk management. KPS’ primary offering is a solution set called Horizon® that accommodates our customers’ needs for cloud computing by expanding their current technology into the cloud so that they get more processing power, software, security, storage or communications when they need it.

Government Contracting Category Finalists

Everett Johnson, Andy Maner, E3/Sentinel

E3/Sentinel is a mission-focused services and solutions company headquartered in McLean, VA. Since E3 Federal Solutions and The Sentinel Company combined forces in 2018, E3/Sentinel works as a combined entity to draw upon their long histories of consistent growth…

