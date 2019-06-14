Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Food and Hospitality Category Winner: Marc Wallace, Radius Networks

Food and Hospitality Category Winner: Marc Wallace, Radius Networks Radius Networks helps companies locate, engage and conduct transactions with their customers. Our wireless-enabled table and curbside platform is installed in tens of thousands of locations…

Food and Hospitality Category Winner: Marc Wallace, Radius Networks

Radius Networks helps companies locate, engage and conduct transactions with their customers. Our wireless-enabled table and curbside platform is installed in tens of thousands of locations globally and across more than 50 countries. Restaurants, stadiums, casinos, hotels, and other retail and hospitality venues leverage our products to improve the customer and staff experience, increase order throughput, capture insightful customer analytics and boost store revenue.

Food and Hospitality Category Finalists

Shy Pahlevani, HUNGRY Marketplace

HUNGRY Marketplace is the first-ever online marketplace that connects independent chefs with the lucrative $25 billion office catering market. Rather than ordering from restaurants or traditional caterers, offices can order directly from a vast network of talented independent chefs, including former White House chefs, Chopped champions and even celebrity chefs. HUNGRY was founded…