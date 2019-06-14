202
Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Emerging Category Winner: Jonathan Marks and Alex Wirth, Quorum

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2019 6:00 am 06/14/2019 06:00am
Emerging Category Winner: Jonathan Marks and Alex Wirth, Quorum

Quorum is a public affairs software company providing one platform for stakeholder engagement, legislative tracking and grassroots advocacy. Thousands of public affairs professionals use Quorum for their work in Congress, all 50 state legislatures, major US cities and the European Union.

Emerging Category Finalists

Ben Adams, John Legittino, Jeremy Rose and Josh Sharp, Advoc8

Advoc8 is a new kind of cross-functional, experiential agency built to influence and drive audiences of the future through live experiences, content and merchandise. We believe that the agency that sells ideas should also be the one that executes them, and that world-changing concepts and their execution plans should rise from the ground together as one. Our process brings together equal parts creative, strategy, production and innovation in a fearlessly dynamic approach that produces brilliant, forward-looking ideas with huge ROI and flawless delivery.

