Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Education Category Winner: Michelle Brown, CommonLit

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 14, 2019 6:00 am 06/14/2019 06:00am
Education Category Winner: Michelle Brown, CommonLit

CommonLit is a nonprofit technology organization that operates an award-winning and innovative free online reading program serving over 10 million teachers and students. To sustain this work, CommonLit offers a suite of wraparound services including assessments and instructional coaching for teachers. Together, this program has helped low-income school districts across the nation improve reading and writing education.

Education Category Finalists

Ryan Corey, Cybrary

Cybrary provides free online training in cybersecurity for those who are entering the field, or looking to gain new skills and certifications. The online platform offers hundreds of free online courses for consumers at all computer levels.

Harish Chidambaran, iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines (ILE) is a training-as-a-service platform for enterprises to drive mission-critical behavior. ILE has brought to market a revolutionary credits-based LMS and Collaborative Engine…

