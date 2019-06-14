Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Cybersecurity Category Winner: Promod Sharma, Criterion Systems

Cybersecurity Category Winner: Promod Sharma, Criterion Systems Criterion Systems is a systems integrator and cyber operations company providing cybersecurity, IT infrastructure operations, systems engineering and application development across federal environments. Cybersecurity Category Finalists Adam Vincent,…

Cybersecurity Category Winner: Promod Sharma, Criterion Systems

Criterion Systems is a systems integrator and cyber operations company providing cybersecurity, IT infrastructure operations, systems engineering and application development across federal environments.

Cybersecurity Category Finalists

Adam Vincent, ThreatConnect

Designed by analysts but built for the entire team, ThreatConnect’s intelligence-driven security operations platform is the only solution available today with intelligence, automation, analytics and workflows in a single platform.

Ben Edson, VariQ

Founded in 2003, VariQ is a premier provider of cybersecurity, IT and cloud services. VariQ specializes in architecting, engineering and integrating cutting-edge technologies to deliver advanced solutions to federal, state and local government.

Tessema Getachew, Zeneth

Zeneth is a fast-growing consulting firm providing information technology and cybersecurity services to federal and commercial clients. Headquartered…