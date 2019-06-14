Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Consumer Innovation Category Winner: Will Boland, Michael Bor and Aaron Montgomery, CarLotz

Consumer Innovation Category Winner: Will Boland, Michael Bor and Aaron Montgomery, CarLotz For a flat fee, CarLotz inspects, cleans, photographs and lists customer vehicles on major car-buying websites, managing all buyer inquiries and test drives…

Consumer Innovation Category Winner: Will Boland, Michael Bor and Aaron Montgomery, CarLotz

For a flat fee, CarLotz inspects, cleans, photographs and lists customer vehicles on major car-buying websites, managing all buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores. Sellers − which include individuals, corporations and fleet management companies − typically make thousands more than trade-in without the traditional hassles of the sale-by-owner market, such as meeting with strangers and handling burdensome DMV paperwork.

Consumer Innovation Category Finalists

Susan Tynan, Framebridge

Traditional custom framing used to be a slow and cumbersome process, often necessitating several trips to the framer and a huge investment of time and money. Framebridge has revolutionized custom framing. A fully vertically integrated operation, Framebridge has cut costs and shortened turnaround times, making the experience easy, fun and affordable for customers. Founded in 2014, Framebridge has 450…