Elm Street pitches new townhomes as part of broader effort to revitalize Westfields in Fairfax County

McLean-based Elm Street Development is pitching a new townhome project near Chantilly, building on Fairfax County’s recent decision to rezone (and perhaps revitalize) the Westfields area.

Elm Street submitted plans to the county earlier this year to build 158 single-family, attached units on a roughly 20-acre site near the intersection of Conference Center Drive and Stonecroft Boulevard. The project would sit on a patch of vacant land just near the Westfields International Corporate Center, which is currently home to a hotel, several large office buildings housing a variety of government contractors and some retail.

But the office park has struggled to attract and retain tenants recently, convincing the county’s Board of Supervisors to take new steps to reinvigorate the area.

Despite some stark warnings that noise from planes traveling to and from Dulles International Airport would make residential development in Westfields foolhardy, officials opted to tweak their zoning rules…