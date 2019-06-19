Elevated Liver Enzymes in Kids

Elevated liver enzymes — which refer to an increase in alanine transferase, or ALT, and aspartate transferase (AST) — aren’t an uncommon cause of pediatric gastroenterology referrals. Here’s a look at the causes and management…

Elevated liver enzymes — which refer to an increase in alanine transferase, or ALT, and aspartate transferase (AST) — aren’t an uncommon cause of pediatric gastroenterology referrals. Here’s a look at the causes and management options for kids whose liver enzymes are elevated.

Elevated liver enzymes are noted when tests are ordered in response to specific symptoms or signs reported by the patient. While patients can have some levels of ALT and AST in their blood due to the normal process of liver cell turnover, elevated liver enzymes may suggest some degree of liver damage or inflammation. When the liver is inflamed or affected by illness, depending on the severity of injury, AST and ALT can leak into the blood, causing elevation of liver enzymes.

Although AST and ALT are referred to as liver function tests, they’re actually not indicators of liver function. Elevated liver enzymes are indicators of liver cell damage. Also, though AST and ALT are referred to as liver enzymes, in reality, they’re not truly liver-specific enzymes. AST and ALT may also be released from other tissues — especially AST, which is less specific for liver cell injury. The enzymes may also be released as a response to muscle injury, a breakup of red blood cells or inflammation of the pancreas.

In many patients, ALT and AST elevations are temporary and don’t indicate a serious medical problem. However, if the elevation of liver enzyme is persistent, further evaluation and testing is required. ALT and AST elevation of one and a half to two times the upper limit of what’s considered normal may need to be assessed carefully. The normal value for these enzymes vary based on age, sex and race. And in certain settings, the enzymes may be normal, as in advanced cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) or acute liver failure, due to not having adequate liver cells left to raise the enzyme levels.

Why would a child need liver enzyme testing?

— The physician may order testing as part of a routine annual check up.

— To evaluate for side effects of a medication.

— To look for fatty liver and secondary inflammation in the liver in children who are overweight.

— If he or she has symptoms suggestive of liver disease such as jaundice, easy bleeding or bruising or unexplained itching.

— When there is family history of liver disease.

What are the causes of elevation of liver enzymes?

Most often, liver enzyme elevation is mild and a temporary phenomenon. Often, the cause is due to a nonspecific infection, like a viral infection. Sometimes it’s due to a specific infection of the liver, such as hepatitis A, B, C or E. Thanks to vaccinations, hepatitis A and B are becoming less common, and due to increasing awareness, hepatitis C is also less frequent. Only when the enzyme elevation is persistent or rising are specific infections or other causes investigated. These may include:

— Autoimmune hepatitis (body reacting to one’s own liver).

— Disorder of copper metabolism — Wilson’s disease.

— Genetic disorders like alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency.

— Disorders causing iron overload like hemochromatosis.

— A metabolic disorder.

— Ad adverse reaction to medication, including herbal medications and supplements.

— Obesity.

— Structural abnormality of the liver or bile duct, including biliary atresia or choledochal cyst.

What are warning symptoms or signs that warrant further testing?

Most patients with elevated liver enzymes have mild elevations and hardly any symptoms and signs. However, the following symptoms require further evaluation:

— If the patient is a baby or infant, it warrants a closer evaluation.

— If the patient has jaundice.

— Unexplained pruritus.

— Unexplained fevers.

— Recurrent nausea and vomiting.

— If the patient has an enlarged liver and/or spleen on examination.

— If there is concern about fluid build-up in the liver called ascites.

— If he or she has bleeding problems or easy bruising.

— If the patient has trouble paying attention at school or is frequently tired.

What is the next best approach when your child has elevated liver enzymes?

If your child is stable, and in no distress, the best approach is to reach out to his or her pediatrician or a pediatric gastroenterologist. The doctor can help decide whether the child needs further evaluation. Lab tests may be ordered and prioritized based on the age of the child and the diagnostic possibilities.

The tests may involve blood counts and liver function tests that look for evidence of hepatitis A, B, C and E, autoimmune liver disease and iron levels. Sometimes, an imaging test like an ultrasound of the liver will be ordered, or a CT scan of the abdomen or MRI of the liver. Rarely, a liver biopsy — which involves an extremely thin piece of the liver being obtained to help with diagnosis — will be ordered. Genetic testing may also help rule out certain disorders.

