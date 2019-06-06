Electrocardiogram: Purposes and Types of EKGs

If you’re having chest pain or discomfort, or shortness of breath with activity or at rest, it might prompt your health care provider to order an electrocardiogram. This painless test, which lasts only a few…

If you’re having chest pain or discomfort, or shortness of breath with activity or at rest, it might prompt your health care provider to order an electrocardiogram. This painless test, which lasts only a few minutes, measures the electrical activity of your heart. EKGs reveal abnormal heart rhythms and offer vital information to help pinpoint or rule out heart conditions.

This isn’t a new test. By the 1800s, the term “electrocardiogram” was coined and translated into many languages. The “EKG” abbreviation comes from the German “elektrokardiogramm,” according to Merriam-Webster. Both “ECG” and “EKG” mean the same thing. In the U.S., medical professionals tend to use “ECG.”

An EKG is done in a variety of locations including doctors’ offices, clinics, hospitals and ambulances. Below, experts describe what you can expect from having an EKG.

[See: 6 Signs You’re Having a Heart Attack.]

Reasons for Having an EKG

Health care providers order EKGs for a number of reasons. If you experience the following symptoms, you may need an EKG:

— Rapid, racing pulse.

— Heart palpitations.

— Chest pain.

— Shortness of breath with activity.

— Shortness of breath at rest.

— Lightheadedness or dizziness.

— Confusion.

— Unexplained weakness or fatigue.

Doctors may order an EKG to help detect or monitor existing conditions or treatments:

— Heart arrhythmias.

— Coronary artery disease.

— Heart muscle damage.

— Current or previous heart attack.

— Effectiveness of heart medications or an implanted pacemaker.

Your EKG Experience

“The heart is one big electrical field, and it’s an electrical activity that causes the filling and contraction of your heart,” says Deborah Klein, a clinical nurse specialist in cardiac critical care at Cleveland Clinic. “It helps the heart pump blood. You have to have electrical activity for the heart muscle to work.”

An electrocardiogram measures this vital activity. A standard 12-lead EKG (or 12-lead ECG) provides information from 12 different areas of the heart as the electrical impulse travels through it.

Typically, when you undergo an EKG, small electrode pads, or sensors, are placed on your chest, arms and legs. The device then records the strength and timing of your heart’s electrical signals as they originate from the heart’s natural pacemaker cells with every beat.

You won’t feel anything unusual during the test, which takes under two minutes from beginning to end, Klein says. As the patient, you don’t need to do anything to prepare. The health care provider will let you know what to do.

“We want the patient to be in a position of comfort,” Klein says. “They don’t need to hold their breath. The technician who is doing the study will say, ‘OK, just relax and breathe normally.’ Then the technician will push a button on the machine and print out a strip — a piece of paper with the electrical activity recorded from different leads.”

The EKG test is painless and risk-free. The electrodes do not send out electricity to your body, although that’s a common misconception. “People (sometimes) think the machine you are recording that electrical activity on may actually be delivering electrical current to them,” Klein says. “And that’s not the case.”

[See: 17 Ways Heart Health Varies in Women and Men.]

What Your EKG Tracing Shows

The EKG tracing shows five basic waves, each corresponding to a specific interval in a single heart contraction. The P wave represents contractions of the upper chambers of the heart, or the atria. The QRS complex represents contractions of the lower chambers of the heart, or the ventricles. The T wave represents the moment during which the heart relaxes before the next contraction.

When a heartbeat is normal in terms of both its rate and rhythm, that’s called “sinus rhythm.” When the heartbeat is abnormal, that’s an arrhythmia.

A normal EKG tracing shows a regular PQRST pattern. First, each P wave looks like a little bump. The QRS wave complex in the middle is taller. Then, the T wave forms another little bump about the size of the P wave. Deviations from this continual pattern may indicate underlying heart problems.

The EKG measures time intervals for each part of the wave. It shows whether the heart’s electrical activity is normal, too slow, too fast or irregular. The EKG also measures the amount of electrical activity passing through the heart muscle. This can indicate whether parts of the heart are overworked or enlarged, according to the American Heart Association.

EKG Limitations

An EKG provides a snapshot of what’s happening in your heart at the moment. Therefore, a brief EKG test can miss episodes of abnormal heart activity that come and go.

“The ECG can tell us many important things,” says Dr. Sharonne Hayes, a cardiologist and founder of the Women’s Heart Clinic at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. “But it isn’t supersensitive. And for arrhythmias, for palpitations, an ECG is only useful if you’re having symptoms at the time you have your ECG. That’s an important concept because we have patients who have spells. They say, ‘I get this racing heart’ and then they have a normal ECG.”

Potential exists for patients to have heart-related issues overlooked or dismissed. “If you have symptoms when you exercise, if you only have symptoms at night, if you have intermittent symptoms and your ECG is normal, don’t let the doctor say, ‘Well, we’re done,'” Hayes advises. An EKG during exercise might look quite different than one that’s done in the doctor’s office, she adds.

In general, EKGs are not recommended as screening tests for healthy people who don’t have symptoms of heart disease like chest pain. “Yet, many people with no symptoms have an EKG as part of their routine checkups,” notes the website of the Choosing Wisely campaign, which targets overused medical practices that practitioners — and patients — should question. A concern is that people with unclear EKG results may receive follow-up tests or treatments they don’t need.

However, some people with a high risk for heart disease — for instance because of family history or other medical conditions like diabetes — may need an EKG, although they don’t have symptoms.

[See: 7 Ways Technology Can Torpedo Your Health.]

Holter Monitor: Portable EKG

A Holter monitor is a portable EKG device that records your heart’s electrical activity throughout an entire day or two, to pick up abnormal heart rhythms whenever they occur and help relate them to specific symptoms. You might be asked to wear a Holter monitor continuously for 24 or 48 hours.

Holter monitors are battery-operated. The small electrode pads attach to the skin of your chest with tape or other adhesives. You can easily carry the monitor in a pouch, purse or pocket. A technician sets up your Holter monitor and explains how to manage the device.

As you wear the Holter monitor, you’ll record any symptoms such as dizziness, shortness of breath or chest pain, when they happened. You’ll also note what activity, if any, you were doing at the time. The record from your Holter monitor can help your doctor diagnose an arrhythmia like AFib and get you started on treatment.

“We’re using it more frequently now, not just to capture people who have symptomatic arrhythmias, but for people who have a stroke and we can’t find a reason — and we wonder if they might have (symptomless) atrial fibrillation that causes them to get a clot in their heart somewhere,” Hayes says. “So we’re also using 48-hour Holter to see if they’re going in and out of abnormal rhythms.”

Similar to a Holter monitor, a cardiac event monitor is a portable EKG device. However, instead of recording continuously, the event monitor records when you activate it as you experience symptoms such as heart pounding or dizziness. You could wear it for up to a month to help your doctor determine if you need additional tests or treatment.

Implantable Loop Recorder

A type of heart-recording device that’s implanted under the skin of the chest can act as a continuous EKG for as long as three years. Called an implantable loop recorder, it can help uncover reasons for infrequent fainting episodes or palpitations, and pick up hidden arrhythmias that could lead to a stroke or be life-threatening. A cardiologist may recommend a loop recorder when other tests have not provided conclusive results.

EKG Frontiers

The Mayo Clinic is using a vast EKG database to develop algorithms to predict certain heart conditions based on an individual patient’s recording. In a Mayo study published January 7 in Nature Medicine, applying artificial intelligence to participants’ EKG results allowed simple, inexpensive screening for a frequently unidentified condition called asymptomatic left ventricular dysfunction, which often leads to heart failure.

“The future of that simple, old ECG that was developed back in the 1800s is that there are other things it can tell us,” Hayes says. “And we’ve only just touched the surface with some of these AI algorithms.”

More from U.S. News

7 Ways Pain Is Sometimes Misdiagnosed

12 Medical Emergencies You Need to Address Right Away

10 Heart Health Breakthroughs

Electrocardiogram: Purposes and Types of EKGs originally appeared on usnews.com