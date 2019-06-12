202
Eastern Foundry announces a new location — its first outside Virginia

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 12, 2019 2:45 pm 06/12/2019 02:45pm
Government contractor-oriented coworking network Eastern Foundry announced it will open a new location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, its first outside of Virginia.

Eastern Foundry, founded in 2014, currently has two locations, both in Arlington — one in Crystal City and the other in Rosslyn. The new location will put the coworking space close to Fort Bragg, the largest Army base in the country, though Eastern Foundry has declined to disclose the specific address.

Eastern Foundry, which is organizing a June 27 event in Fayetteville, plans to open the space in September.

“As an Army veteran, I know how important the units and contractors in and around Fort Bragg are to our nation, so I’ve wanted to open a location here for years,” said Eastern Foundry co-founder Andrew Chang in a statement posted to the company’s website.

The expansion is just the latest for Eastern Foundry, which has found itself in an increasingly crowded coworking niche, in this region and beyond. It…

