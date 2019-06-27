Dulles passengers might catch something new as they come in for a landing: Rooftop ads

Fly into Dulles International Airport and, depending on your path, you might spot Reston Town Center, the Civil War battlefields of Prince William County or the Steven Udvar-Hazy Center. Unless your eyes are closed, you…

Fly into Dulles International Airport and, depending on your path, you might spot Reston Town Center, the Civil War battlefields of Prince William County or the Steven Udvar-Hazy Center. Unless your eyes are closed, you will definitely see many large, flat blank roofs covering the sea of warehouses and data centers in Sterling, Ashburn and elsewhere nearby.

Coming soon to those roofs, perhaps: ads. Really, really big ads.

Real estate logistics giant Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is asking Loudoun County for a determination as to whether it can paint or banner advertisements on the rooftops of its county buildings. Prologis owns or operates at least eight warehouses in Sterling alone, according to its website, and its inventory tops 16 million square feet across the Baltimore-Washington metro — 772 million square feet across more than 3,700 facilities globally.

The company, whose top customer is Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), calls it “brand marketing for the final approach.”

