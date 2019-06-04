202
Home » Latest News » Duke Ellington's childhood rowhouse…

Duke Ellington’s childhood rowhouse hits the market for $1.2 million

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 4, 2019 1:27 pm 06/04/2019 01:27pm
Share

One of the former D.C. residences of famed composer, jazz musician and District native Duke Ellington has hit the market for $1.2 million.

The single family, Victorian-style house at 420 Elm St. NW in the LeDroit Park neighborhood was built in 1907 and was home to Ellington as a child around that time. It was one in a series of homes Ellington’s parents rented along the U Street corridor near Howard University.

LeDroit Park is one of the District’s most-distinctive neighborhoods and is known for its John McGill-designed Victorian homes built in the 1870s, according to the MuseWeb Foundation, which created a storytelling tour documenting Ellington’s life titled “Native Roots: The Duke’s Washington.” The area was also known for its African American middle-class community that spawned other trailblazers such as Mary Church Terrell, Anna J. Cooper, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Langston Hughes.

The Ellington house boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and kitchen. The three-story…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!