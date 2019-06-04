Duke Ellington’s childhood rowhouse hits the market for $1.2 million

One of the former D.C. residences of famed composer, jazz musician and District native Duke Ellington has hit the market for $1.2 million. The single family, Victorian-style house at 420 Elm St. NW in the…

The single family, Victorian-style house at 420 Elm St. NW in the LeDroit Park neighborhood was built in 1907 and was home to Ellington as a child around that time. It was one in a series of homes Ellington’s parents rented along the U Street corridor near Howard University.

LeDroit Park is one of the District’s most-distinctive neighborhoods and is known for its John McGill-designed Victorian homes built in the 1870s, according to the MuseWeb Foundation, which created a storytelling tour documenting Ellington’s life titled “Native Roots: The Duke’s Washington.” The area was also known for its African American middle-class community that spawned other trailblazers such as Mary Church Terrell, Anna J. Cooper, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Langston Hughes.

The Ellington house boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and kitchen. The three-story…