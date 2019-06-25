202
DoubleTree takes on culinary challenge in space

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 25, 2019 2:52 pm 06/25/2019 02:52pm
Have you ever dreamed about dunking freshly baked chocolate chip cookies in the Milky Way? As it turns out, DoubleTree by Hilton is working to bring a taste of the good life to the International Space Station.  

The hospitality brand owned by McLean-headquartered Hilton Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is partnering with Zero G Kitchen, a company creating appliances for microgravity use in long-duration space flights, and NanoRacks, a provider of commercial access to space, to conduct the microgravity experiment. The three companies are using a prototype oven designed for long-duration space flight to bake a cookie in space later this year on a date to be determined. 

The DoubleTree By Hilton cookie is baked fresh daily and used to greet guests upon arrival, becoming a staple of the hotel’s welcome.

The married duo behind Zero G Kitchen, Ian and Jordana Fichtenbaum, said a DoubleTree Cookie was their first choice of what should be baked in space to “bring a warm welcome to space,”…

