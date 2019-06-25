DoubleTree takes on culinary challenge in space

Have you ever dreamed about dunking freshly baked chocolate chip cookies in the Milky Way? As it turns out, DoubleTree by Hilton is working to bring a taste of the good life to the International…

Have you ever dreamed about dunking freshly baked chocolate chip cookies in the Milky Way? As it turns out, DoubleTree by Hilton is working to bring a taste of the good life to the International Space Station.

The hospitality brand owned by McLean-headquartered Hilton Worldwide Inc. (NYSE: HLT) is partnering with Zero G Kitchen, a company creating appliances for microgravity use in long-duration space flights, and NanoRacks, a provider of commercial access to space, to conduct the microgravity experiment. The three companies are using a prototype oven designed for long-duration space flight to bake a cookie in space later this year on a date to be determined.

The DoubleTree By Hilton cookie is baked fresh daily and used to greet guests upon arrival, becoming a staple of the hotel’s welcome.

The married duo behind Zero G Kitchen, Ian and Jordana Fichtenbaum, said a DoubleTree Cookie was their first choice of what should be baked in space to “bring a warm welcome to space,”…