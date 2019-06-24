Done deals: Tysons development sites sell for nearly $50 million

The proposed development sites previously pitched as International Place at Tysons sold last week for nearly $50 million to two separate buyers, more than a year after affiliates of their former owner sought Chapter 11…

Thallium LLC, an affiliate of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer, closed Thursday on its previously announced acquisition of 8133 Leesburg Pike for $30.25 million. It acquired the property, which includes a nine-story office building, from an affiliate of Stafford-based Garrett Cos. In a related transaction, Tepe & Hisar LLC, an affiliate of a Turkish real estate company, paid $19.5 million for 8201 Leesburg Pike, the site of a former Ford dealership, from another Garrett affiliate.

The sales, brokered by a Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) team including Marty Zupancic and Bob Filley, set the stage for a potential reboot of the stalled development that’s been on the boards for more than four years. Garrett hoped to…