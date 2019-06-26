Dollar falls

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, down from late Tuesday. And the dollar is trading at 19.13 Mexican pesos, down from late…

The U.S. dollar is lower against other North American currencies in New York trading.

It’s worth 1.31 Canadian dollars, down from late Tuesday.

And the dollar is trading at 19.13 Mexican pesos, down from late Tuesday.

