Dingo Attacks Force Policy Review in Australia

BRISBANE, Australia — In the pantheon of Australian nasties that bite or sting, the dingo is well behind sharks, snakes, spiders, crocodiles and box jellyfish, but it is dangerous, nonetheless. It is a master hunter of small animals, and occasionally, people.

And therein lies a problem for the tourism industry at Fraser Island, that most idyllic of Australian holiday destinations. Many people come to see the estimated 200 dingoes on the island, but the way visitors interact with them (feeding is a definite no-no) can have deadly consequences. Dingo attacks happen every year, and in April 2001, two of the dogs killed a 9-year-old boy and mauled his younger brother near a campsite.

This year has seen three significant attacks, the most recent in April when two dingoes entered a camper trailer where a family of four was sleeping. One grabbed a 14-month-old boy by the neck and began dragging him away. The parents woke up, heard the toddler’s cries, and the father was able to fight off the dingoes outside the van and rescue his son. The boy was hospitalized with a fractured skull.

In the wake of those attacks, the Queensland state government is reviewing how to manage the island’s dingo population. Along with increased ranger patrols, plans for more fenced enclosures and a more intensive educational program, authorities are imposing a much higher financial cost for feeding or disturbing the dingoes: By July 1, maximum fines will double to 10, 000 Australian dollars (about $7,000).

The scrutiny of dingo policies on Fraser Island is also putting renewed focus on the role a country’s indigenous community can play in protecting wild animal populations. The government is consulting with the Butchulla, the local indigenous people who are the traditional owners of Fraser Island.

Believed to have been introduced to Australia about 4,000 years ago, dingoes hold a significant place in the cultural practices of many of the country’s indigenous peoples. They are protected in Queensland state’s national parks, indigenous reserves and World Heritage areas, such as Fraser Island.

Island Popular for Residents and Royals

The dingo management review brings a somber tone to a normally festive place. Located off the Queensland coast about 300 kilometers (186 miles) north of Brisbane, Fraser Island is far enough from the city to deter half-hearted day-trippers, yet large enough to absorb 400,000 annual visitors eager to sample the island’s boating, camping, fishing, swimming, whale-watching and beaches.

The island received a publicity boost in 2018, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) visited there during their tour of Australia. At one of the island’s freshwater lakes, Prince Harry took part in a traditional “welcome to country” smoking ceremony by members of the Butchulla. At the end of their visit, the couple promised to return to the island.

Known to the Butchulla as K’gari (Paradise), Fraser Island is the world’s largest sand island (covering 166,000 hectares, or 410,000 acres), with rainforests, pristine freshwater lakes, seafront rock pools, colored sand cliffs, massive dunes and more than 120 kilometers of unspoiled beachfront facing the Pacific Ocean.

Today, the island is home to one of the purest remaining strains of the dingo.

Holiday Seasons Strain Dingo Policies

Queensland Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch says visitors need to be aware that feeding dingoes could have serious consequences. Increasing the fines for people who deliberately disturb the dingoes or feed them would send “a very clear message about how dangerous the practice is,” she said in an April government statement.

Existing dingo management policy “works most of the time,” but fails in the peak holiday periods of Christmas and Easter, says Luke Barrowcliffe, a director of the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, the company that represents the indigenous group. “When too many people are around, that is when we have adverse interactions between dingoes and people. We have to think about limiting the number of visitors.”

Queensland University of Technology researcher Katie Woolaston came to the same conclusion in a recent case study on human-dingo conflict on Fraser Island. She says people were not behaving sensibly around dingoes, so the most effective solution was to reduce visitor numbers. The World Heritage designation has increased the island’s attractiveness as a tourist destination but has not been good for the dingoes, she says.

“Unless authorities can effectively naturalize dingoes by eliminating their contact with people, the current approach simply will not work,” she wrote in her study.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson says the dingo management review is expected to be completed later this year. There are no current plans to restrict visitor numbers, since fences are the best way of separating dingoes and visitors, the spokesperson says.

Indigenous Seek an Expanded Role

Barrowcliffe says Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation officials have hoped to manage the wild dog population, pointing to a precedent at Cairns in north Queensland, where the local Dawul Wuru Aboriginal Corporation manages the crocodiles there on behalf of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

He says the Butchulla had worked as QPWS rangers on K’gari for years and had the skills to manage and monitor the dingoes and educate visitors about them. Barrowcliffe says the Queensland state government raised about 9 million Australian dollars a year in permit fees from the 400,000 visitors to K’gari, but none of that revenue went to the BAC.

“We want that to change. Even a dollar a person would be enough to pay for more staff in our office, and allow us to go out and get funding for the projects we have in mind.”

Barrowcliffe says the Butchulla want to be able to live and work “on country” — spending more time on K’gari — and see various opportunities to provide services such as dingo management, fire management, path and track maintenance, pest removal and cultural heritage protection.

