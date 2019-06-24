DHS finally has a new HQ at St. E’s. So what happens now?

Officials celebrated the completion of the Department of Homeland Security’s new headquarters building at the St. Elizabeths West campus in Southeast D.C. on Friday, marking the first Cabinet-level agency to be headquartered east of the…

Officials celebrated the completion of the Department of Homeland Security’s new headquarters building at the St. Elizabeths West campus in Southeast D.C. on Friday, marking the first Cabinet-level agency to be headquartered east of the Anacostia River.

About 700 employees of the DHS Office of the Secretary and the Under Secretary for Management are now working out of the newly renovated historic Center Building. The project’s completion comes nearly five years after the General Services Administration, the federal government’s main civilian real estate arm, awarded a design-build contract to Grunley Construction Co. and Shalom Baranes Associates to renovate the 270,000-square-foot historic structure.

It was a symbolic milestone for the agency conceived of in the wake of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, and its significance wasn’t lost on Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., ranking member on the Senate committee overseeing the GSA.

“The headquarters consolidation project at St. Elizabeths is crucial…