Devoria Armstead is new executive director of D.C.’s Girls on the Run

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 11, 2019 4:11 pm 06/11/2019 04:11pm
Devoria Armstead is the new executive director of the D.C. council of Girls on the Run. She assumed the role June 1 and has been with the organization since 2015, previously working as a program director.

Armstead has two decades of nonprofit and educational experience, including a master’s degree in education. She has worked to increase participation in the organization’s programs in Prince George’s County and to better serve disconnected areas of D.C.

The organization pairs trained coaches with small teams of girls to prepare for a 5K race. The participants, in grades 3 through 8, are taught to value health and self-confidence, something GOTR says is lacking in the age group. Funding comes from participation fees, grants, sponsorships and donations.

Armstead’s appointment was a unanimously decision by the board. Teal Baker, chief operating officer at D.C. lobbying firm Invariant and a Girls on the Run board member, called Armstread “super impressive and a rising star” in an email.

Topics:
business Business & Finance
