Deloitte taps Canning as new head of its government practice

Deloitte Consulting LLP is staying in-house for a new leader for its Government & Public Services practice, selecting Global Managing Director and Principal Michael Canning to succeed Dan Helfrich.

Canning, who most recently oversaw the client programs of the consulting firm’s global network, will be the government practice’s first new leader in four years. Helfrich, who helmed the practice since 2015, was promoted to lead the New York-based consulting firm in April in a series of C-suite moves.

“Mike has a demonstrated history of serving several of our largest and most complex commercial and government clients with distinction,” said Deloitte US CEO Joseph Ucuzoglu in a statement. “I am confident that he is well positioned to lead our government and public services practice as we work to further differentiate our leading capabilities in this important market.”

Canning has more than 30 years of experience with Deloitte, first starting as a research analyst in 1988, and is currently…