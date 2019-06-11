Delaware, Maryland beach homes that won’t break the bank

Last year, the Baltimore Business Journal published a list of the most expensive beach homes on the market in Maryland and Delaware. The properties spanned from $3 million to more than $6 million and featured…

Last year, the Baltimore Business Journal published a list of the most expensive beach homes on the market in Maryland and Delaware.

The properties spanned from $3 million to more than $6 million and featured ultra-luxury kitchens, decks, pools and more.

It’s fair to say the average buyer likely won’t be considering the very top of the market. So we turned to Realtor.com to find properties in Ocean City, as well as Delaware towns Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Lewes between $400,000 and $700,000.

There are many properties on the market in those counties below $400,000, but we were specifically looking at homes close to the beach. Our list is not exhaustive, it’s simply representative.

The properties span from condos in beachfront towers with community centers and ocean views, to private getaways in sleepy beach towns. Some are decked out in campy decor and could be a home away from home for the family, while others are just the bare necessities and a place to dock…