Dealmakers: How the Amazon effect is playing out

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 7, 2019 11:33 am 06/07/2019 11:33am
It’s rare when one company can have so many ripple effects, and yet, Amazon.com Inc. has managed to do that in Greater Washington with just one announcement — that it will plant its HQ2 in a newly designated neighborhood called National Landing, a conglomerate of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard.

Already, Crystal City alone has seen some major shifts — the office vacancy rate in the first quarter of last year was 20.5%, and the asking rental rate was $36 per foot, according to brokerage giant JLL. In just the first three months of this year, that vacancy rate has slipped to 19.2%, while that rental rate has climbed to $43. And there you have it: the Amazon effect.

So, how is it all playing out? We asked three brokers May 21 as part of the Washington Business Journal’s Dealmaker event series. Our panelists:

Wes Machowsky, Senior vice president of acquisitions, Monday Properties
Jessica Miller, senior director, Cushman & Wakefield
Eric West, principal, West Lane and…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

