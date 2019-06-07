Dealmakers: How the Amazon effect is playing out

It’s rare when one company can have so many ripple effects, and yet, Amazon.com Inc. has managed to do that in Greater Washington with just one announcement — that it will plant its HQ2 in…

It’s rare when one company can have so many ripple effects, and yet, Amazon.com Inc. has managed to do that in Greater Washington with just one announcement — that it will plant its HQ2 in a newly designated neighborhood called National Landing, a conglomerate of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard.

Already, Crystal City alone has seen some major shifts — the office vacancy rate in the first quarter of last year was 20.5%, and the asking rental rate was $36 per foot, according to brokerage giant JLL. In just the first three months of this year, that vacancy rate has slipped to 19.2%, while that rental rate has climbed to $43. And there you have it: the Amazon effect.

So, how is it all playing out? We asked three brokers May 21 as part of the Washington Business Journal’s Dealmaker event series. Our panelists:

Wes Machowsky, Senior vice president of acquisitions, Monday Properties

Jessica Miller, senior director, Cushman & Wakefield

Eric West, principal, West Lane and…