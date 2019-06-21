D.C. home of the journalist behind ‘Dewey defeats Truman’ hits market for $6.2M

The former home of Chicago Daily Tribune D.C. bureau chief Arthur Sears Henning is on the market for $6.2 million. Henning is perhaps best known for green-lighting the “Dewey Defeats Truman” front page headline of…

The former home of Chicago Daily Tribune D.C. bureau chief Arthur Sears Henning is on the market for $6.2 million.

Henning is perhaps best known for green-lighting the “Dewey Defeats Truman” front page headline of the Chicago Daily Tribune on Nov. 3, 1948, the day after President Harry S. Truman defeated New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey.

Henning built the six-bedroom, six-bath Norman Tudor house at 2728 32nd St. NW for himself and his family in 1933. Over the years it has also been owned by prominent Washingtonian, real estate attorney and investor Frank H. Pearl and his wife Geryl.

Henning and Pearl passed away in 1966 and 2012, respectively. The house is now owned by Florida-based 2728 32nd Street LLC, which purchased it for $5.25 million in 2016.

With an end wall facing the street, the 8,350-square foot home boasts a professionally designed chef’s Sub Zero and Wolf kitchen, two half baths, seven fireplaces, a wine cellar, and catering kitchen across four levels. The nearly half…