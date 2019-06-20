D.C. developer and ‘nice guy’ Daniel Karchem dead at 64

D.C.-area developer Daniel Karchem, best known for projects including Gallup’s worldwide headquarters and the House of Sweden, died Thursday at his home in Chevy Chase after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 64 and…

The Hollywood, California, native earned honors and recognition for tackling complex projects such as St. Matthew’s Court on Rhode Island Avenue NW, which combined early 1900s rowhouses adjacent to St. Matthew’s Cathedral into office space and below-ground parking; and the Swedish Embassy’s Georgetown headquarters, which earned Sweden’s Kasper Salin Prize for best building.

Even with his successes, Karchem was regarded as a nice guy who remained grounded, as the Washington Business Journal noted in a 2003 article. He wasn’t just focused on the details of his projects but also the larger context of how they would relate to their environments, said Ron Gart, a longtime friend…