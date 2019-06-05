D.C. data analytics firm wins CareFirst, LifeBridge innovation challenge

A D.C. data analytics firm has won $50,000 in new funding from LifeBridge Health and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a prize it will use to help gather and interpret public health data in Baltimore. Socially Determined…

Socially Determined won an inaugural pitch competition hosted by the region’s largest health insurer and Baltimore hospital system on Wednesday morning. The competition was viewed as a method of identifying and potentially investing in digital health startups that could provide tangible value to their customer populations.

Dr. Trenor Williams, CEO of Socially Determined, joined five other finalists in pitching their startup concepts to a panel of judges that included Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, Towson University President Kim Schatzel and executives from CareFirst and LifeBridge.

As Williams was being awarded the grand prize, CareFirst CEO Brian Pieninck said he wants Socially Determined to “earmark” the funding to apply its technology specifically in Baltimore…