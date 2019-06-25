D.C. councilmembers claim political pressure influenced funding for Deanwood apartment project

A whistleblower is claiming District officials bumped a project to the front of the line for affordable housing funding to favor some politically connected developers, two D.C. councilmembers said Tuesday. The controversy centers on the…

A whistleblower is claiming District officials bumped a project to the front of the line for affordable housing funding to favor some politically connected developers, two D.C. councilmembers said Tuesday.

The controversy centers on the second phase of The Solstice, a project in Deanwood backed by MRP Realty and Taylor Adams Associates. The developers previously built a four-story, mixed-use building on the 3500 block of E. Capitol Street NE, and they’re now looking to add 95 homes there as part of an expansion.

The effort won just under $17 million in affordable housing loan funds from the District last year, but a recent report from D.C. Auditor Kathy Patterson has cast doubt on just how it won that cash from the city. Patterson’s report documents five instances where the District’s Department of Housing and Community Development ignored its own scoring system for doling out loans to projects, sending money to lower-rated developments instead.

