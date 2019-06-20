D.C. Council set to take up comp plan changes next month, a key demand of developers

At long last, the D.C. Council looks set to take action on revisions to the city’s principal planning document, an outcome eagerly awaited by area developers. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson plans to hold a first…

At long last, the D.C. Council looks set to take action on revisions to the city’s principal planning document, an outcome eagerly awaited by area developers.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson plans to hold a first reading and vote on legislation amending the District’s Comprehensive Plan on July 9, according to spokeswoman Lindsey Walton. That will likely be the council’s last meeting before its summer recess begins July 15, meaning lawmakers won’t be able to cast a final vote on the changes until sometime this fall.

The bill primarily includes changes to the introductory chapter of the plan, which serves as a 20-year roadmap for city planners as they look to guide development in the District.

Mendelson hopes to amend the plan to force a greater focus on affordable housing and include provisions to cut back on the stream of appeals to large planned-unit developments that can tie up those projects for years. For instance, the $720 million McMillan Sand Filtration Plant redevelopment…