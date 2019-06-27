D.C. Council members skeptical over Lottery’s $215M contract with Intralot

D.C. Council members grilled D.C. Lottery’s chief Wednesday about issues that continue to concern them over the latter’s $215 million contract with Intralot to run the city’s online sports wagering platform and lottery services —…

D.C. Council members grilled D.C. Lottery’s chief Wednesday about issues that continue to concern them over the latter’s $215 million contract with Intralot to run the city’s online sports wagering platform and lottery services — namely, Intralot’s financial stability, the fast timeline and the fact that it’s a sole-source contract.

During a public roundtable, council members posed several of those questions to D.C. Lottery Executive Director Beth Breshnahan, who was directly involved in contract negotiations with Intralot, a Greek gaming firm and current D.C. Lottery vendor that won the five-year sports wagering contract in June. At the time, lottery officials justified not opening the contract up for competition by saying the District needed to fast-track its sports wagering offerings to beat Maryland and Virginia to market.

But on Wednesday, Councilman Robert White, D-At large, pushed back on that need to rush, adding that Maryland and Virginia seem to have made little to no progress…