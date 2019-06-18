D.C. Council emerges successful in budget dispute, pulling $47 million from Events D.C.

The D.C. Council has come out ahead in its effort to divert tens of millions of dollars from the agency managing the city’s entertainment venues, averting the need for a hotel tax increase and freeing…

The D.C. Council has come out ahead in its effort to divert tens of millions of dollars from the agency managing the city’s entertainment venues, averting the need for a hotel tax increase and freeing up cash for badly needed public housing repairs.

The council voted 12-1 Tuesday to approve legislation authorizing lawmakers to pull $47 million from a reserve fund managed by Events D.C., the agency that manages the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the RFK Stadium campus and other District venues. The move, in tandem with several other budgetary procedures, effectively finalizes the council’s work on the budget for the year and avoids a potential conflict with D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson had been locked for weeks in a battle with DeWitt over the legality of his plans for the budget. DeWitt, who is independent from both the mayor and the council, claimed Mendelson was running afoul of the law by taking cash from Events D.C. and…