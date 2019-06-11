D.C. budget dispute means hotel tax hike a possibility, public housing repairs in limbo

A hotel tax hike could soon take effect and millions in public housing repairs could go unfunded as a consequence of a not unexpected last-minute budget dispute between the D.C. Council and the city’s independent…

A hotel tax hike could soon take effect and millions in public housing repairs could go unfunded as a consequence of a not unexpected last-minute budget dispute between the D.C. Council and the city’s independent chief financial officer.

CFO Jeffrey DeWitt is refusing to certify the budget as balanced before sending it to Congress, exercising a rarely used power that dates back to the creation of the financial control board 23 years ago. And that leaves the city’s entire $15.5 billion budget for fiscal 2020 in limbo, as part of a dispute that D.C. government watchers have deemed unprecedented.

At issue is a plan backed primarily by Council Chairman Phil Mendelson that would draw $49 million from a reserve fund maintained by Events D.C., the agency that manages the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and other District venues. Mendelson hopes to use about $24.5 million to fund a limited amount of repairs to the city’s most run-down public housing — the rest will go to 911 modernization…