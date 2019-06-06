D.C.-based Mischo Beauty finds a place on Macy’s shelves, with more retailers to come

D.C.-based Mischo Beauty’s line of luxury nail lacquer is now available through Macy’s online and retail stores, with an possible expansion to Bloomingdale’s and Macy’s Bluemercury brand by early 2020. The company has made great…

The company has made great strides since Kitiya Mischo King started the company five years ago in Columbia Heights, King said. King, who remains Mischo Beauty’s only full-time employee, is now based in Eckington. Her company has ramped up in a big way since her participation in the Workshop at Macy’s 2018 class.

King said her near-term goals are to hire three additional permanent employees and reach her first $1 million in sales by the first quarter of 2020.

The cosmetics brand is focused on providing non-toxic and smooth nail lacquers. The inspiration for King’s entrepreneurial effort was her 2013 pregnancy and a trying search for healthy nail polish.

Using her bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman College, her licenses in cosmetology and esthetics and in consultation…