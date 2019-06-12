Cvent acquires mobile event planning app DoubleDutch

Tysons-based Cvent Inc. acquired San Francisco mobile app company DoubleDutch Inc. this week, a move designed to enhance its mobile capabilities. Terms were not disclosed. The deal will allow Cvent to integrate some of the…

Tysons-based Cvent Inc. acquired San Francisco mobile app company DoubleDutch Inc. this week, a move designed to enhance its mobile capabilities.

Terms were not disclosed.

The deal will allow Cvent to integrate some of the features in DoubleDutch’s event app into its own platform, providing more options for clients, Cvent CEO Reggie Aggarwal said in an interview with Skift, a media company that produces news and conferences for the travel sector. DoubleDutch’s product emphasizes pre- and post-event engagement.

Cvent spokeswoman Erica Stoltenberg said DoubleDutch has 50 full-time employees who remain in its offices in San Francisco, Phoenix and Amsterdam.

DoubleDutch, founded in 2011, has raised almost $79 million over nine funding rounds from investors that include Bessemer Venture Partners and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, with the last round coming in March 2018, according to Crunchbase.

The company generates annual revenue of $12.8 million, according to Owler. In September 2017,…