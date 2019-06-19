Cushman & Wakefield recruits longtime Transwestern broker

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CBG) has recruited commercial real estate veteran Jovi McAndrew from Transwestern, a move aimed to bolster its tenant rep business in Greater Washington. McAndrew started as an executive managing director at…

McAndrew started as an executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield earlier this month with a specialization in landlord and tenant advisory work. He comes to the post after 25-plus years working both sides of the negotiating table.

Peter Carroccio, managing principal for Cushman & Wakefield’s D.C. region, said he hopes to leverage McAndrew’s experience representing tenants and agencies to compete against the likes of CBRE, JLL and Savills. That’s not to say he won’t continue to cultivating his relationships with landlords as well.

“We are going to afford Jovi that flexibility, however, the vast majority of Jovi’s business is on the tenant rep and occupier services side of the business,” Carroccio told me.

McAndrew declined to comment through a Cushman & Wakefield spokesman.

McAndrew has been at Transwestern…