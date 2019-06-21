CoStar buys again, this time in the off-campus student housing space

CoStar Group Inc. is growing again. The D.C.-based commercial real estate information provider and online marketplace has acquired Off Campus Partners LLC, a student housing listing service. Terms were not disclosed. Off Campus Partners, founded…

The D.C.-based commercial real estate information provider and online marketplace has acquired Off Campus Partners LLC, a student housing listing service. Terms were not disclosed.

Off Campus Partners, founded in 2000 in Charlottesville by a University of Virginia student, enters into exclusive agreements with universities to provide off-campus listing services for students, parents and faculty. The company has contracts today, per a release, with 132 universities that provide access to some 2 million off-campus residents.

Andy Florance, CoStar (NASDAQ: CSGP) CEO, said in a statement there are more than “17 million college students in need of housing near universities paying approximately $100 billion in rent annually.”

“This is a massive market with tremendous growth opportunities for us to partner with more universities and attract more advertisers, especially small independent owners,” Florance said.

