Construction worker struck by cable at Marriott HQ work site, requires technical rescue

A construction worker at the downtown Bethesda work site of the future Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) headquarters was injured Thursday after being struck by a cable and required a technical rescue.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer tweeted multiple times about the incident as it happened around noon in the 7700 block of Wisconsin Avenue — 40 to 50 feet below grade. The worker “was unable to self-extricate” and was removed by an MCFRS technical rescue team using the “crane and house method,” Piringer said. The incident was over by 1 p.m.

The worker’s injuries were not life threatening.

Bethesda Magazine was on the scene of the incident and took video, which it posted on YouTube. You can watch it, below.

The $600 million headquarters and flagship Marriott hotel project is a joint effort of Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) and The Bernstein Cos. Hensel Phelps is the general contractor. The hotel is expected to open in mid-2021 and the…