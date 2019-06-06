CommuniClique founder arrested, faces felony charge

Andrew Powers, the founder and CEO of communications technology firm CommuniClique Inc. — sometimes known as Clique API — has been arrested by the FBI, which has charged him with a felony for what it…

The arrest was noted in an email written by FBI Special Agent Jamie M. Vera and obtained by the Washington Business Journal. The details of the felony are from a criminal complaint and a corresponding affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Powers, who was based for years in Reston and Arlington before moving to Los Angeles in August, was arrested Wednesday morning in California, according to the email Vera sent that day to undisclosed recipients. The affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, which details numerous accounts of Powers allegedly misleading investors, was filed May 30, but was officially unsealed Wednesday.

The specific felony count is “inducing interstate travel…