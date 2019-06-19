Commentary: The U.S. and Iran Are Toying With History’s Recipe for Conflict

The tension between Iran and the United States has alarmingly escalated since President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal last year. Iran considered that move a reckless act by an administration hell-bent on pressuring…

Exhibit A was revealed in May 2018 when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo articulated 12 demands that Iran “has to meet.” Since these tough demands were asking for a fundamental renunciation of its domestic and foreign policy, Tehran understandably rejected them.

If the White House game plan was based on the premise that imposing more robust sanctions would cause a popular uprising by the Iranian people to bring down the regime, it badly miscalculated. Instead, the nuclear withdrawal convinced Tehran that ill will should beget ill will. In a game of one-upmanship, Iran announced its intention to abandon some of its commitments to the nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The U.S. alleges Iran to be behind attacks on cargo ships in the Persian Gulf. The test of nerves heightened on June 20 when Iran announced it had shot down a U.S. surveillance drone. Iranian officials said the drone was over Iran, which the U.S. military denies. American military officials said the drone was shot down over international water, though the debris field has not yet been confirmed.

As CENTCOM and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) draw up their military strategies and target lists, a sense of unease looms over the region. Trump seems to be realizing that regime change is a whimsical wish and a military confrontation with Iran may very well overshadow his 2020 reelection campaign. Hence, a host of intermediaries that include Iraqis, Omanis, Japanese, Germans and the Swiss have been dispatched to relay messages between Washington and Tehran. At least publicly, Iranian officials are saying no to the suitors by maintaining that it has no desire to negotiate with an American president whom they view as both arrogant and untrustworthy.

If the tortured history of the past four decades of diplomatic rancor between Tehran and Washington has taught us any lesson it is that a dip in uncivil discourse is a prerequisite for any dialogue.

The bigger question is how long Iran can tolerate the deleterious impact of the sanctions which are already responsible for a drop of 1.7 million barrels in daily oil exports. Iran’s oil minister, Bijan Namdar-Zanganeh, who has served longer in cabinet posts than anyone else during the past 40 years, has recently said that the U.S. has reached an “evil maturity” in its sanction’s regime and that Iran is facing more dire economic conditions than it faced during its eight-year war against Iraq. This predicament may well be the reason why Iran is allegedly causing mischief in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

In search for a leverage, Iran wants to remind the U.S. and its allies that it can seriously disrupt the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks on oil ships in the Persian Gulf have unnerved Europeans as it has impacted the price of oil and insurance costs. However, the European big three (Germany, France and the U.K.) have lost much of their political capital in the eyes of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on account of not being able to either persuade President Trump to stay in the JCPOA or to come up with a viable financial framework to bypass U.S. sanctions. As Tehran continues its nuclear and maritime brinkmanship, the Europeans will increasingly gravitate toward the U.S. position while holding their noses.

For now, we are a notch below armed conflict. Yet, Trump’s erratic temperament, the ascendancy of IRGC hard-liners and the proximity of rival ships in the Persian Gulf should not give anyone a false sense of security. Fearsome “otherness,” erroneous self-confidence, ignorance, misperception and foolhardiness that have caused so much carnage in the annals of history are all well-represented in the current confrontation.

