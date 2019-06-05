China Expanding Influence Over Media Abroad, Report Warns

In a 2016 speech, Chinese President Xi Jinping, leader of the Chinese Communist Party, told state media, “Wherever the readers are, wherever the viewers are, that is where propaganda reports must extend their tentacles.” Today,…

Today, years after the Chinese government began advising governments abroad and expanding its sphere of influence, Beijing is increasingly looking to global media as a tentacle for sharing its ideology. In line with that effort, Beijing is using a combination of jailing Chinese citizens at home with the use of soft power, technology and even intimidation, according to a new report by the rights group Freedom House.

The country’s practices, which include spreading positive reports about the Chinese government and silencing foreign critics, pose a threat to democracies around the world, the report warns.

“These efforts have already undercut key features of democratic governance and best practices for media freedom by undermining fair competition, interfering with Chinese diaspora communities, weakening the rule of law, and establishing channels for political meddling,” the report’s authors say.

As China continued its steady economic growth that began in the 1970s, a new need emerged, experts say: to portray the country and the government as examples for other nations to follow. Beijing’s new moves to control the message abroad come after years of tightening its control at home of institutions, online speech, religious groups, businesses and civil society organizations, Freedom House says.

“This is now a matter of great importance to China, as Xi Jinping has prioritized ‘telling China’s story well,’ which is a euphemism for delivering good propaganda to project a positive image of the” People’s Republic of China, says Steve Tsang, director of the School of Oriental and African Studies China Institute at the University of London. “Xi wants his China to be admired or at least respected, even if not loved.”

In its 2019 Freedom of the Media Report, Freedom House describes steps China has taken to convey a positive message about the country and silence dissent.

While foreign journalists reporting on China focus on providing accurate reports about policies enacted by Beijing as well as developments across the country, that focus counter to the Chinese government’s intended message in China and abroad, says Sarah Repucci, senior director for research and analysis at Freedom House. Consequently, journalists face the greatest threat, with at least 47 journalists jailed in 2018, according to a report from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“The concern is that certain segments of the population won’t get independent news — they will get news that has been controlled and shaped by China,” Repucci says.

China also has interfered in content dissemination, public debate, and in some cases, electoral politics outside of China. Chinese state media have received investments of billions of dollars that have been used to expand abroad, broadcast to foreign audiences or produce and sell content to media outlets in other countries, Freedom House notes.

“Between September and November 2018 alone, China’s official Xinhua News Agency signed news exchange agreements with wire services in Australia, Belarus, Laos, India, and Bangladesh,” according to the 2019 Freedom House Report.

Additionally, the Chinese Communist Party befriends foreign journalists, politicians and business people with interests in China and uses them to share a favorable narrative about the country in the international media, the report states. Chinese diplomats deny any interference that may be alleged by Western governments, while at the same time harassing media professionals abroad in order to curb criticism.

In some cases, China controls the platforms used in other countries to broadcast news. In Africa, Chinese television distribution firm StarTimes has helped broadcasters in countries such as Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia transition from analog to digital television. In so doing, the Chinese company decides which stations its viewers in those countries can watch. Although StarTimes is privately held, it receives subsidies from the Chinese government, Freedom House reports.

Chinese technology giants such as Tencent also control messaging platforms used by mainland residents and the Chinese diaspora, allowing the company to influence how users share information, consume news and make purchasing decisions. The social platform WeChat, for example, is owned by Tencent and reaches up to 200 million people outside the country, and is “increasingly monitored and censored according to Chinese government standards,” the Freedom House report states.

International concern should be focused on how China is successfully normalizing the success of its authoritarian government, Repucci says.

“If you value democracy, its institutions and this type of political system, this is a cause for concern,” she says.

Tsang agrees, saying the West needs to challenge Beijing’s use of media at home and abroad in order to protect the rule of law and human rights. But the solution, he says, is not restricting Chinese propaganda, as efforts to do so are likely to end up encroaching on the freedom of speech.

“We should contest such propaganda, and engage in a beauty contest — let the democratic way of life win because this is what people choose, not because democracies are powerful enough to shut China’s Leninist party-states up,” he says.

