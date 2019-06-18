Children’s National named U.S. News top 10 pediatric hospital for third straight year

Children’s National Health System just scored a hat trick. The D.C.-based organization again ranks as one of the best 10 pediatric hospitals in the country, at No. 6 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual…

The D.C.-based organization again ranks as one of the best 10 pediatric hospitals in the country, at No. 6 in U.S. News & World Report’s annual report — though, it dropped one position from 2018. The hospital had brought up the rear of the 10 best hospitals list in 2015, before failing to make it in 2016.

This year, Children’s National secured a spot on the list’s “Honor Roll,” which highlights the 10 children’s hospitals that excelled in 10 specialties. It defended its title for the third consecutive year as the top pediatric care center for neonatology, which provides intensive care to newborns (it ranked No. 3 in 2016). It also cracked the top five for neurology and neurosurgery (No. 5).

Children’s National also ranked among the top 50 U.S. hospitals in nephrology (No. 6), cancer (No. 9), pulmonology (No. 9), gastroenterology and GI surgery (No. 13), diabetes and endocrinology (No. 14), orthopedics (No.…