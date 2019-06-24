Celiac Disease in Kids: Here’s How Parents Can Navigate

It seems like everyone is trying a gluten-free diet these days. For about 1 in 100 children though, celiac disease makes a gluten-free diet a medical necessity. Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which…

Celiac disease is an autoimmune condition in which exposure to gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye, can result in damage to the digestive system and widespread inflammation in the body. Celiac disease can show up at any point in life, and cause symptoms ranging from severe digestive problems, joint pain and fatigue to emotional issues — or no symptoms at all.

The good news? We know exactly how to treat celiac disease: Take gluten out of the body. Right now, a strict gluten-free diet is the only treatment, and there is no magic pill (although scientists are certainly trying to develop medication that would treat celiac disease). People with celiac disease are very sensitive to gluten — just a few crumbs can trigger an immune reaction. Aside from food, gluten may be hidden in everyday items like lip balm, medicine and art supplies. For a parent of a child with celiac disease, that means thinking about everything your child puts into his or her mouth.

The gluten-free diet can feel complicated, limiting and just plain hard, which is one reason why psychologists are helping families on their gluten-free journey. Education about the gluten-free diet is important, but learning to cope with everything that comes along with it is also crucial to succeed and thrive.

Here are some tips to help support your child living with celiac disease:

Start Small

If you or your child feels overwhelmed about switching to a gluten-free diet, you’re not alone. Some people find it’s easier to adopt a gluten-free diet all at once while others may need to make incremental changes.

If it feels like a lot, start with one change each week that seems manageable. Pick your child’s favorite gluten-containing food and look for a good replacement. Most people find that it feels hard at first but it gets easier over time.

Make Arrangements at Home

Cross-contamination of gluten is a major source of accidental gluten exposure, which can be enough to keep celiac disease active. Some people keep a separate gluten-free cabinet and condiments, while others make their entire home gluten-free. There is no right way to go — just what’s right for you and your family.

Get School Accommodations

Children with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity qualify for accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Ask for a meeting with school administrators to discuss setting up what’s called a 504 plan.

As you advocate for your child, don’t forget to be grateful and polite with school staff. They will be more likely to learn how to protect your child by partnering with them.

Check Your Favorite Brands, Recipes and Restaurants

Don’t assume your favorite products, recipes and restaurants are a no-go. Contact manufacturers or look on their websites to see if your favorite products are gluten-free.

Chances are some recipes you already use can be easily modified. Attend a gluten-free expo to sample new foods before you buy them, such as the Washington DC Gluten-Free Expo & Education Day, which Children’s National Health System is organizing this year, the Celiac Disease Foundation’s Gluten-Free Expo in Pasadena, California, and the Nourished Festival, which appears in 10 cities per year. There are many websites and apps, including barcode scanners and databases, to help. Don’t forget to continue to check labels and talk to servers, as recipes and formulations can change unexpectedly.

Fact Check

As you navigate celiac disease, you’ll find tons of information online, from recipes, grocery-shopping guides and research to support groups and discussion threads. Take advantage of these resources and learn about the condition, but beware of misinformation.

You’ll find the best, up-to-date information from nonprofit organizations, medical institutions and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. When in doubt, ask your doctor or dietitian or contact a celiac expert like a gastroenterologist who specializes in treating the condition.

Be Careful About Hypervigilance

It’s a tough balance between avoiding gluten and feeling overwhelmed or anxious. If your fears of possible exposure are getting out of control and undermining your or your child’s quality of life, consider whether there is a safe way to face your fears while minimizing the chance of exposure.

Use Positive Parenting Strategies

Just as with upholding other household rules, be firm about what foods are off limits. This supports healthy growth and development.

Employ the same strategies you use to teach your child how to brush teeth, be polite or look both ways before crossing the street. You can help ease distress by focusing on the positives — “You can still enjoy chocolate!” — and offer options so they feel a sense of control.

Reinforce these rules in a way that’s consistent with your parenting style and that works well for your child.

Empower your Child

With your help, encourage your child to be an active part of managing his or her diet.

Young children can learn to ask, “Is that gluten-free?” or say no when offered food. Elementary school-age children can start to read food labels, and middle schoolers can help with shopping lists and practice asking questions at restaurants.

With your help, teens might order their own food at restaurants or plan ahead for meals out of the house. Apps and website searches can be helpful in this process. With your supervision and guidance, your child can learn self-advocacy skills to last a lifetime.

Know That You’re Not Alone — and Ask for Help

A diagnosis of celiac disease can trigger grief, anxiety and anger, which is normal. It helps to reach out to a trusted source, like family, friends, neighbors or fellow members of a church. Build your gluten-free network by joining a local chapter or online support group.

Don’t be afraid to talk to your family doctor about counseling or therapy if you or your child are struggling emotionally. Being proactive about your family’s mental health can foster a healthy transition to a gluten-free diet.

