Cataracts: What to Look For

Nearly 25 million Americans have cataracts. For the most part, everyone knows someone who in one way or another has had a personal experience with cataracts — yet there’s a lot of confusing information.

Here’s what’s important to know:

Cataracts are not an eye disease. Almost everyone is born with a clear lens in the middle of the eye; as one ages, the clear crystalline lens becomes cloudier, and as a result, vision slowly becomes cloudier. It’s as though you’re looking through fog. When this happens, eye care providers are likely to declare that the lens in the eye has progressed into a cataract.

Early Symptoms and Causes

Early symptoms of cataracts can include sensitivity to light, particularly the glare from oncoming headlights during night driving.

Generally, for healthy people, cataracts do not impact health and don’t cause debilitating symptoms until advanced age, when other parts of people’s health are also taking a toll.

However, younger patients who are not medically healthy can develop cataracts earlier. For example, diabetes is the No. 1 cause of early cataract formation in the U.S. Other causes of early cataract formation include the use of chronic medications such as corticosteroids (patients with asthma and autoimmune conditions may be at higher risk) and trauma.

How Are Cataracts Diagnosed?

Cataracts are easily diagnosed by an optometrist or an ophthalmologist. If the cataract is mild and is causing a vision prescription change, the eye care provider may provide an updated prescription for glasses or contacts. They may or may not mention the presence of a cataract if the vision is correctable with the glasses or contacts. However, if the vision is not correctable with prescription glasses or contact lenses, the eye care provider may refer the patient to an ophthalmologist, who will provide a thorough dilated examination of the eyes and review treatment options.

Treatment Options

If cataracts need treatment, the only option is surgery. Cataract surgery is one of the most commonly performed operations in the U.S., with approximately 3.8 million cataract procedures performed in 2017.

The surgical procedure is done on an outpatient basis, meaning the patient goes home the same day and returns the next day for a postoperative visit so that the surgeon can ensure a proper course of recovery and review postoperative instructions. Most people experience a dramatic difference in visual quality, reporting “brilliant colors” and “high definition.” Not only does the quality of vision improve, but one can take advantage of this opportunity to address their eyeglass and/or contact lens prescription. For patients who have near sightedness, far sightedness or astigmatism, these types of refractive vision errors can be eliminated at the time of cataract surgery. As part of the operation, after removing the visually impairing cataract, the surgeon places a prosthetic intraocular lens implant that’s precisely selected to correct the preexisting vision prescription. As a result, most, if not all of the refractive error is neutralized with the implant, and many patients no longer need to wear glasses or contacts after surgery.

