Carlyle co-founder donates $20 million to Catholic University

Bill Conway, co-founder and co-executive chairman of D.C. private equity giant The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG), and his wife, Joanne, have made a $20 million donation to Catholic University, bringing their total financial support to the school to $40 million — the largest amount in university history from a single benefactor.

The nursing school has been renamed the Conway School of Nursing in honor the couple’s generosity. University President John Garvey said in a statement the gift will enable the nursing program to double its enrollment to more than 700 students.

The donation will go toward full and partial scholarships and the construction of a new nursing and sciences building. The Conways have already funded 50 Conway Scholars, 22 of which have graduated and pursued a career in nursing.

The Conways’ contributions to the field of nursing are not limited to their latest donation. In early March, the philanthropists gave $1 million to Children’s National Health System to…