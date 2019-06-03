202
Canadian public affairs firm opens first international office in the District

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 3, 2019 6:45 pm 06/03/2019 06:45pm
Ottawa, Ontario-based public affairs company Crestview Strategy LP opened its first international office in the District on Monday.

Maryscott “Scotty” Greenwood, partner and managing director of the U.S., will be heading the Crestview D.C. practice out of 1800 Massachusetts Ave. NW. Greenwood looks to build out her team over the coming months to better service Crestview’s clients on both sides of the border. The company’s client roster includes ride-sharing service Lyft Inc., Toronto mining giant Barrick Gold Corp., Ticketmaster Corp., Amazon.com Inc. and Tilray Inc., a Canadian pharmaceutical company.

Crestview now has more than 40 employees across offices in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Toronto and the District. It is seeking to take advantage of the opportunities created for companies from the potential ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Crestview Strategy Partner Rob Moore said in a statement to the Washington Business Journal. The three countries agreed to…

