Canadian Entrepreneurs Report High Levels of Depression

Canada is literally a land of small businesses, with one estimate saying more than 97% of the country’s 1.2 million employer businesses in December 2017 were considered to be small enterprises. Globally, Canada is seen…

Canada is literally a land of small businesses, with one estimate saying more than 97% of the country’s 1.2 million employer businesses in December 2017 were considered to be small enterprises.

Globally, Canada is seen as a country that nurtures productivity. The World Economic Forum ranks the North American nation at No. 12 out of 140 countries assessed in its 2018 Global Competitiveness Index.

[SEE: Best Countries for Entrepreneurs, Ranked by Perception]

Canada’s political leaders tout the country as one that provides an environment that supports entrepreneurship through investments and government programs. However, the Canadian business sector is facing a new challenge: more than 3 in 5 entrepreneurs report feeling depressed at least once a week, according to a new study.

Approximately 62% of surveyed entrepreneurs said they battled depressive episodes at least once a week, according to the findings in the study, entitled “Going it Alone: the mental health and well-being of entrepreneurs in Canada,” a report produced by the Canadian Mental Health Association and published in June. About half of the surveyed entrepreneurs said they experienced depressed moods or felt mentally tired at least once a week.

“Nearly one in two (46%) felt that mental health issues interfered with their ability to work,” say the authors of the study. “Despite these mental health issues, nearly 4 in 5 (79%) say they feel satisfied with their mental health at least once a week and only 1 in 5 (20%) felt the need to access mental health support and services.”

The research surveyed 476 entrepreneurs across Canada and included 20 one-on-one interviews. Among other findings in the report:

— More than half of those surveyed said they experienced feelings of inadequacy while 50% reported depressed moods.

— More than 65% of the surveyed entrepreneurs said they had difficulty maintaining work-life balance because work-related stress.

— More than half of surveyed entrepreneurs said stress impacted their level of concentration at their workplace.

— While more than one-third (40%) reported speaking to someone about their mental health, roughly 1 in 6 (16%) were likely to seek help from a professional.

— Only 6% said they were likely to access help from online sources, or use a mental health app.

[MORE: Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception]

The study also found that 34% of the subjects said the costs of mental health services was a barrier for seeking services, while 22% reported a lack of access to support and limited awareness of support.

In order to improve mental health conditions for entrepreneurs, the authors of the study also recommend government, companies and mental health organizations and academic institutions adopt a series of measures. They include developing flexible and relevant mental health support for entrepreneurs, creating tools to helping entrepreneurs achieve better work-life balance, and strengthening the research on entrepreneurs’ mental health.

More from U.S. News

Best Countries for Entrepreneurship, Ranked by Perception

Best Countries to Start a Business, Ranked by Perception

Top 10 Countries for Technological Expertise, Ranked by Perception

Canadian Entrepreneurs Report High Levels of Depression originally appeared on usnews.com