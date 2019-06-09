Canada Plans to Ban Single-Use Plastics, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Announces

Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday, adding the North American nation to a growing list of countries prohibiting the items as concerns grow about rising…

Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday, adding the North American nation to a growing list of countries prohibiting the items as concerns grow about rising amounts of ocean waste.

“Canadians are tired of seeing our beaches, parks, streets, and shorelines littered with plastic waste,” Trudeau said over Twitter. “If we don’t act now, plastics could outweigh fish in our oceans by 2050. It’s up to all of us to #BeatPlasticPollution.”

Canada’s ban on items such as plastic bags and straws will be aligned with similar measures that the European Union and other countries have adopted, the government said. In March, the EU Parliament voted to impose a wide-ranging ban on single-use plastics, and has noted the production of plastics today is 20 times higher than in the 1960s.

In May, the United Nations announced that more than 180 countries agreed on a deal aimed at reducing plastic pollution, which can enter into the world’s rivers, lakes and oceans. The United States did not sign on to the U.N. agreement. China’s move to no longer accept types of waste from other countries was a factor behind the EU legislation. Other countries in Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines, have started returning previously accepted waste from other countries, The New York Times reported.

In making its announcement on Monday, the Canadian government acknowledged the country’s unique international role in curbing production of single-use plastics: “With the longest coastline in the world and one-quarter of the world’s freshwater, Canada has a unique responsibility — and opportunity — to lead in reducing plastic pollution,” the government said in its announcement.

Less than 10 percent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled, according to the country’s government. Without a change in policy, the amount of annually discarded plastic materials will reach a value of $11 billion by 2030, the government said.

More than 1 million birds and more than 100,000 sea mammals worldwide are annually injured or die when they mistake plastic for food or become entangled in the substance, the Canadian government said. Globally, a garbage truck’s load worth of plastic waste enters the ocean every minute, Ottawa said.

