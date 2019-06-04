CACI CEO to step down at the end of the month

CACI International Inc. President and CEO Ken Asbury will step down from the helm of the company at the end of this month. Asbury will move into an advisory role June 30 at the Arlington…

CACI International Inc. President and CEO Ken Asbury will step down from the helm of the company at the end of this month.

Asbury will move into an advisory role June 30 at the Arlington government IT contractor, as a special adviser to Executive Chairman Jack London, with plans to retire at a later date this year. The company has tapped Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci to succeed Asbury as president and CEO, effective July 1. He’ll also take a board seat at that time.

News of the move sent CACI’s stock climbing Tuesday, with shares up 1.87% by market close, trading at $205.01 after hitting a high of $206.52 during the day.

“Ken has overseen tremendous results in achieving significant growth and financial milestones while transforming our business for the future,” said London in a statement. “We look forward to building on that progress with a seamless transition to Mr. Mengucci as our next CEO. John brings the leadership, vision, values and mastery of technology to drive…