Business of Pride: Wes Combs

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 13, 2019 9:00 pm 06/13/2019 09:00pm
You might say that Wes Combs and his former business partner, Bob Witeck, wrote the book on how corporate America can create environments that are welcoming of LGBTQ individuals. Indeed, their book, “Business Inside Out: Capturing Millions of Brand Loyal Gay Consumers,” published in 2006, was one of the first written on the topic.

Soon after Combs and Witeck co-founded public relations firm Witeck-Combs Communications, one of their clients, American Airlines, was accused of being homophobic and AIDS-phobic. “What started as a crisis became a model for how a company could go about capturing this market,” Combs says.

Back then, he says, if a company made a mistake, they often had a few days to figure out how to make amends. Today, with the immediacy of social media, companies need to decide within an hour of a misstep how to respond to a potential crisis, he says.

Combs and Witeck worked together until 2014 when Combs decided he wanted to work more broadly on issues of diversity…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

