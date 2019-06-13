Business of Pride: Sultan Shakir

With Pride events that fill the National Mall and city streets, rainbow flags flying from bookstores and drag queen bingo leading the local evening news, it’s fair to say that D.C. is a city that…

Sultan Shakir knows those statistics can change. He’s seen it firsthand with Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders, known widely as SMYAL.

Since becoming the nonprofit’s executive director in 2014, Shakir says he’s most encouraged by young people fighting for their own agency and finding their own voice to raise awareness.

“This work is about the next generation. I’m just the caretaker of an organization to empower young people,” he says.

That work has expanded under Shakir’s leadership in three key areas: school outreach, housing and younger-children…