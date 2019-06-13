202
Business of Pride: Stuart Kurlander

Business of Pride: Stuart Kurlander

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 13, 2019 9:00 pm 06/13/2019 09:00pm
As the most senior LGBTQ partner in the D.C. office of Latham & Watkins LLP, Stuart Kurlander makes it a priority to meet with all LGBTQ lawyers when they first join the firm. But his support doesn’t end there. He meets with them throughout their tenures, offering mentorship and other advice.

“It’s important that an effort be undertaken to meet with and talk about their career, answer their questions about firm, progression to partner and any other related issues,” Kurlander says. “The more they have a sense of inclusion, the more likely they are to remain at the firm.”

Kurlander took on his role as mentor and adviser when he joined the firm in 1997 to start the health care and life sciences practice in the D.C. office. At the time, there wasn’t another LGBTQ partner. “As it related to LGBTQ inclusion, the associates were very supportive of me as a partner, and I took from that the importance of mentoring and having a sense of community within the company,” he says.

Topics:
