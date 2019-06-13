Business of Pride Small Business Award: Freddie’s Beach Bar

When Freddie Lutz first opened Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant on 23rd Street in Crystal City in 2001, he wasn’t looking to make a big splash. This was the neighborhood he grew up in, the…

When Freddie Lutz first opened Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant on 23rd Street in Crystal City in 2001, he wasn’t looking to make a big splash.

This was the neighborhood he grew up in, the neighborhood where he was known as maître d’ and manager of a favorite Italian spot.

“Café Italia was very gay friendly. We did drag shows at Halloween and I had often talked to my boss about opening a gay bar,” Lutz says. “Finally, after 25 years, I told him I wanted to try something on my own. He was very supportive.”

Lutz opened up shop just down the street, advertising Freddie’s as a “straight-friendly gay bar” in Arlington. Lutz says there was no pushback from the neighborhood when the doors opened.

“I count myself lucky. I grew up in the neighborhood. People knew me, they knew I was gay,” Lutz says. “I had the support of the neighborhood, the police and the ABC department. We opened at the right moment.”

But there was another surprise. Located just a few…