202
Home » Latest News » Business of Pride Small…

Business of Pride Small Business Award: Freddie’s Beach Bar

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline June 13, 2019 9:00 pm 06/13/2019 09:00pm
Share

When Freddie Lutz first opened Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant on 23rd Street in Crystal City in 2001, he wasn’t looking to make a big splash.

This was the neighborhood he grew up in, the neighborhood where he was known as maître d’ and manager of a favorite Italian spot.

“Café Italia was very gay friendly. We did drag shows at Halloween and I had often talked to my boss about opening a gay bar,” Lutz says. “Finally, after 25 years, I told him I wanted to try something on my own. He was very supportive.”

Lutz opened up shop just down the street, advertising Freddie’s as a “straight-friendly gay bar” in Arlington. Lutz says there was no pushback from the neighborhood when the doors opened.

“I count myself lucky. I grew up in the neighborhood. People knew me, they knew I was gay,” Lutz says. “I had the support of the neighborhood, the police and the ABC department. We opened at the right moment.”

But there was another surprise. Located just a few…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!